Fisherman rescues ‘lost’ baby seal from middle of road

By Olivia Kelleher

A west Cork fisherman has come to the rescue of a baby seal “who lost his way” and was found in the middle of the road.

Edgars Bokums was startled on his way to work this week when he spotted a dark animal in the middle of the road.

Fortunately, he managed to stop his car in time. He found the seal in front of his car.

Mr Bokums, who was on his way to work in Crookhaven in west Cork at around 7.30am, said the baby seal appeared to be afraid.

He told PJ Coogan on Cork’s 96FM Opinion Line: “I was heading to work when I came across him in the middle of the road, he looked very frightened.

“He was about 100 metres out from the water. I think he might have been confused because he didn’t know how to get back,” Mr Bokums continued.

“He was a baby seal because I was able to lift him, he only weighed about eight or nine kilograms.

“I managed to get him in to one of the boxes I had in the van and I took him back down to the beach.

“I was worried he would bite me because he was making lots of noise and he was watching me the whole time, so I put a box on top of him as well.

“I was glad to be able to get him back home.”