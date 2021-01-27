Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital decreases

James Cox

The number of Covid-19 patients currently being treated in hospital has dropped, according to the HSE’s latest figures.

There are currently 1,689 patients with coronavirus are in Irish hospitals, a drop of 134 from yesterday.

215 of these patiens are in intensive care units.

There are 215 Covid-19 patients in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, the largest number in the country.

There are 118 Covid-19 patients in University Hospital Waterford and 115 in University Hospital Limerick.

Overall there are 26 adult ICU beds free in the country with none available at 12 hospitals.

A further 90 deaths and 928 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic on Tuesday.

89 deaths occurred in January, while the date of one death remains under investigation. The ages of those who died range from 48 to 99 years old, while the median age is 83 years old.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the newly reported deaths brought the total toll in the Republic to more than 3,000.

“This highly infectious disease is having a severe impact on the most vulnerable in our society and we must continue the good work we are doing to suppress it,” he said.

“The decline in daily incidence of Covid-19 has begun, however the volume of disease in our communities remains very high.”

Dr Holohan said more Covid-19 cases had been reported in the month of January than all of 2020.