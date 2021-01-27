Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 12 counties

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 12 of counties in the north and west of the country.

Met Éireann has forecast heavy rain with a risk of localised flooding for Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Louth, Monaghan, Cavan, Longford and all of Connacht.

The warning will come into force at 6pm and remain in place until 6am Thursday morning.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a weather warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland, from 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

The forecaster said heavy rain would bring some flooding and transport disruption in the region.

