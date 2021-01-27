Tributes paid to teenager killed in Dublin stabbing

Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old who died after sustaining knife injuries in East Wall in Dublin on Tuesday night. The teenager has been named locally as Josh Dunne.

The teenager was from Ballymun and has been described as “a talented young footballer”. He played with Bohs/St Kevin’s Boys Club Academy.

He was one of two teenagers seriously injured in a very significant public order incident in the north inner city.

The incident took place on East Road, East Wall at 9.20pm. Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene and the injured teenagers were taken to the Mater hospital to be treated. Josh Dunne was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other teenager is continuing to receive medical attention at the Mater, along with a third male who has since presented to the hospital with injuries.

A murder inquiry has begun.

Everyone at Bohemians is devastated to learn of the death of Bohs-SKB player Josh Dunne in tragic circumstances. Josh was a talented young footballer who will be sadly missed by former team-mates and coaches. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. ❤️🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/g3vWoKhkQd — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) January 27, 2021

‘Very talented footballer’

Bohemian Football Club said everyone at the club was “devastated to learn of the death of Bohs-SKB player Josh Dunne in tragic circumstances”.

“Josh was a talented young footballer who will be sadly missed by former team-mates and coaches,” it said.

St Kevin’s Boys FC said members of the teenager’s team and coaching staff were “all devastated to hear the sad news”.

“Josh was a very talented footballer and well-liked by all his teammates and will be sadly missed by all of us,” a statement from the club said.

Independent councillor Anthony Flynn, who lives close to where the incident happened, told The Irish Times that the death was “a serious blow to the community”.

“It happened at the top of my road and I was one of the first on the scene last night. The community are in shock at what’s happened,” he said.

Cllr Flynn said an anti-knife campaign across the city had been called for at a policing committee with the Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Dublin region earlier on Tuesday.

Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam told The Irish Times that the local community was “fearful” due to recent incidents.

“Last week there was a stabbing incident in North Wall and prior to Christmas there was a similar incident on East Road, the very street where last night’s stabbing took place. Residents are anxious,” he said.