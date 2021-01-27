Uniphar records profit despite Covid-19 challenges

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Healthcare services group Uniphar overperformed in terms of earnings and profit last year despite challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its full-year results for 2020, the company said profit was in excess of six per cent due to a strong performance in the group’s international divisions — product access, and commercial and clinical.

Uniphar acquired Irish pharmacy chain Hickey’s last year in a deal worth €60 million.

It said this increased Uniphar’s offering to 335 pharmacies.

Uniphar also acquired American healthcare communications company Diligent Health Solutions in a $27 million (€23.1 million) deal.

Stockbroking firm Davy predicts growth of 16.9 per cent in 2021 and 19.3 per cent in 2022 for Uniphar.

Uniphar said it was confident the impacts of Covid-19 on the business would not be as severe in the next two years.

“Our trading update reflects a strong performance for 2020 and I’m very proud of what our team have achieved, and in particular the great resilience and unstinting commitment demonstrated by them throughout this unprecedented and challenging period,” Ger Rabbette, Uniphar chief executive said.

“Progress in the last 12 months has been significant despite the challenging backdrop.”

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Northern Ireland should freeze co-operation with Republic – Jim Allister

Wednesday, 27/01/21 - 3:49pm

Wind farms must provide more environmental information to public

Wednesday, 27/01/21 - 3:47pm

Tánaiste says any easing of Level 5 restrictions will be gradual

Wednesday, 27/01/21 - 3:26pm