Bottle banks were ‘jam packed’ over Xmas

By Suzanne Pender

BOTTLE banks in Co Carlow were “jam packed” over Christmas, resulting in calls for their capacity to be increased.

Cllr John Cassin raised the matter at a recent online meeting of Carlow County Council and asked if extra bottle banks could be put in place Christmas 2021 to abate this annual problem, then taken away after the busy Christmas period. Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said there had been a similar issue last Christmas and as a result the council had increased the number of pods at the bottle banks and also increased the frequency of the emptying service.

“We have to be careful that we aren’t just seeing a spike in their usage at the moment due to the Covid restrictions,” stated Mr O’Gorman, pointing to a recent survey, which indicated a 33% national increase in the sale of groceries, including alcohol. “We have to see if we are responding to a spike due to Covid before we over-resource our bottle banks,” he added.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that over Christmas he witnessed bottle banks with boxes of bottles alongside them, even though the bottle banks were not full. “It’s not acceptable to leave a box of bottles there when the bottle bank is full, but it is certainly not acceptable when the bank is empty,” he added.

Cllr Phelan called for CCTV at all of the bottle bank locations.

Cllr John McDonald remarked that in his local area the bottle banks had been emptied more frequently following increased demand on them, which he described as welcome.