Council invites US president to visit Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

COULD Carlow join the ranks of Doonbeg or Moneygall and have a US president in our midst? Well, if cllr Fergal Browne has his way we will.

At a recent meeting, cllr Browne suggested the council issue an invitation to new US president Joe Biden to visit Co Carlow. Cllr Browne suggested the council’s letter should outline the many links the county has to the USA, including the fact that the electoral college system was created by USA’s ‘founding father’ Pierce Butler, who was born in 1744 in Ballintemple, Co Carlow. The links with Myles Keogh and Walt Disney were also suggested by cllr Browne, who remarked the letter should also include a copy of Jimmy O’Toole, Charlie Keegan and Martin Nevin’s book County Carlow – a who’s who.

The proposal was seconded by cllr Tommy Kinsella. Chief executive Kathleen Holohan agreed that the council would send the letter to President Biden.