Dublin drops out of top 10 ‘most liveable’ cities in world

James Cox

Covid-19 restrictions have been cited as a reason for Dublin losing its place in the top ten ‘most liveable’ cities in the world.

The ECA International index has placed the capital at 15th position compared to ninth last year.

Three Scandinavian cities — Copenhagen, Stavanger and Gothenburg — make up the top three choices for expats.

“Having grown in popularity as a hub for expats from across the world in recent years, due to its low crime rates, good air quality, culture and infrastructure, [Dublin] has dropped five places due to the impact of Covid-19,” ECA said.

Belfast is joint-55th with London, with both cities dropping eight places in the list.

ECA said that the liveability of 70 per cent of cities had dropped due to “recreational limitations”.

The rankings are based on factors including the availability of health services, housing and infrastructure.