Family and ‘very large circle of friends’ pay tribute to Josh Dunne

Sarah Slater

The family of a 16-year-old boy who died following a stabbing on Tuesday night have paid tribute to him.

Josh Dunne, from Ballymun was stabbed three times during an alleged row over the theft of a bicycle in Dublin’s north inner city around 9pm.

Garda detectives believe the teenager and his friends happened upon two individuals assaulting a 23-year-old man who was accused of stealing a cyclist’s bike.

It is understood Josh was attempting to calm the situation when he was fatally stabbed.

He died at the Mater Hospital where he was rushed to by emergency services a short time later.

His funeral number of rip.ie reads: “Very sadly missed by his parents, mother Diane, father, brothers Dean, Warren, Ryan and Braden, sisters Jade and Emilia and especially Tina and family, auntie, uncles, relatives and a very, very, very, large circle of friends.”

The notice continues that a private family funeral will take place due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

The family added that details on funeral arrangements will be posted on the site next Tuesday, February 2nd.

Former Lord Mayor Independent north inner city councillor Christy Burke is appealing for calm amongst those living in the East and North Wall areas as tensions and fears mount over the safety of youngsters following the violent death of the teenager

Cllr Burke, who lives close to the area where the teenager died, said he feels he has no other option but to voice concerns over mounting tensions in the area.

He explained said he did not initially want to comment on the murder but has received so many phone calls, emails, text messages and people calling to his door by locals pleading with him to speak out on their behalf due to safety worries.

“I feel I’ve no other option but to speak out and give those living in the area. Firstly I would like to sympathise with the young man’s family, it looked like he had a great chance of a wonderful life in soccer ahead of him, and to the two people injured in the incident.

“I’m pleading for a knife amnesty in the area for two days. There was been so many serious incidents lately around the area, such as the woman being stabbed at the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC )last week by a teenager and another man being stabbed in the head as he intervened in a row between a man and a woman. People are terrified for themselves, their children and others.” he said.

Cllr Burke explained that local residents are calling for organised marches and protests, “which obviously should not happen due to the Covid-19 restrictions over how frightened they are. Knife crime is soaring.

“People want to see more gardai on the streets around the area but understand that so many officers are caught up on road blocks due to implementing travel restrictions.

“There’s a dark cloud and shadow over everyone. People are afraid to even go out to the shops or out for a walk now – there is a palpable anxiety and tension around the area. So many young families want to move out of the area now in emotional reactions to this horrific death.”

Cllr Burke appealed for the gardai to have more of a presence along the East and North Wall to ease concerns and safety fears.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, who was in the East Road, East Wall, area of Dublin between 9pm and 9.40pm along with any dash cam footage available, to contact them.

They can contact Store Street station on 01 666 8000, Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any garda station.