Initiatives at IT Carlow for students with disabilities

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW sensory room and accessibility software for students with disabilities are among the initiatives that have just received the green light at the Institute of Technology Calrow.

IT Carlow has been granted funding of more than €52,000 for the provision of a sensory room to provide a calm and private space for students with autism, as well as a number of strategic initiatives to provide greater access and engagement for its students with a disability.

The grant will fund additional assistive technology to help students within the classroom setting and for an accessibility, software package to use as part of the institute’s online learning platform to improve and enhance student access to online classes and notes.

“The provision of this funding is most welcome, for which I thank the minister,” said David Denieffe, IT Carlow’s registrar and vice-president for academic affairs.

“Funding for initiatives such as accessibility software is crucial in helping to provide our students with a disability with a full range of supportive services that enables them to enjoy a fulfilling and positive learning experience during their time at IT Carlow. The funding will also assist our access office with its strategic development of disability services.

“We are looking forward to the provision of a sensory room on campus as a place to where our students with autism can retreat when things get overwhelming,” added Mr Denieffe.

The allocation to IT Carlow is part of an overall €5.4 million tranche of funding for 23 higher education institutions announced by minister Simon Harris aimed at improving access to higher education for people with a disability, improving college campuses and assisting staff with training and development.