Judge convicts Galway vet who ‘compromised the horse industry’

Gordon Deegan

A veterinary surgeon “compromised the horse industry” here when taking possession of unauthorised animal remedies three years ago, according to a judge.

Judge Patrick Durcan today convicted and fined south Galway vet, Felim Mac Eoin €2,500 for the possession of unauthorised animal remedy, Sarcoid cream, which Mr Mac Eoin used to treat cancerous skin tumours in horses.

A Department of Agriculture inspector found the Sarcoid cream in the boot of Mr Mac Eoin’s car outside his Galway Equine Clinic, Kilcolgan on May 8th, 2018.

At Gort District Court, Judge Durcan also ordered Mr Mac Eoin – who works exclusively with horses – to pay Department costs of €5,000 in the case.

Judge Durcan said there was a complete lack of co-operation with the Department investigation from Mr Mac Eoin of Caherillan, Kinvara, Co Galway.

Judge Durcan said there is an inescapable conclusion that there was “a thickness, an obstinance and an approach that was dishonest and that was appalling” from Mr Mac Eoin.

Judge Durcan stated the offence that he was convicting Mr Mac Eoin of was “a serious one”.

Guilty plea

Mr Mac Eoin pleaded guilty to three offences – two relating to the possession of Sarcoid cream and one relating to the possession of 100ml of pain-killer, P Bloc.

The container with the P Bloc wasn’t opened and the court was told by the State there is no evidence that the P Bloc was used by Mr Mac Eoin.

However, Judge Durcan struck out all summons apart from the one concerning the 100% Sarcoid.

Department veterinary inspector Louis Riordan told the court that on the day of the inspection of Mr Mac Eoin’s clinic, Mr Mac Eoin told him that he had “nothing to hide”.

However, when Mr Riordan asked to view the contents of Mr Mac Eoin’s car boot, he stated that Mr Mac Eoin ran over and slammed the boot shut.

“Very toxic element”

Mr Riordan stated that he recovered three tubs of the Sarcoid cream and that P Bloc is a pain relieving agent, has the potential to mask injury in horses “and is potentially a performance enhancer”.

Mr Riordan stated that Sarcoid cream contained “very toxic elements” including arsenic and mercury. He stated that the 100% Sarcoid cream found was “an extremely dangerous product” and that Mr Mac Eoin advised Mr Riordan to wear gloves when handling it.

Solicitor for Mr Mac Eoin, Colman Sherry asked Judge Durcan not to impose a conviction on his client. He said the offences before the court were at the lower end of the scale.

Mr Sherry said Mr Mac Eoin “had a lack of paperwork in his practice. There wasn’t full attention given to it and if there was, we might not be here”.

The solicitor told the court that the P Bloc was never used and Mr Mac Eoin received it “from a rep out foreign”.