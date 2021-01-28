Man arrested in connection with murder of Josh Dunne

James Cox

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Josh Dunne.

The man was arrested this evening and is being detained at Store Street Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Store Street have this evening Thursday 28th January, 2021 arrested a man in relation to the fatal stabbing incident that occurred on East Wall Road, at the junction with East Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 on Tuesday 26th January, 2021.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Store Street Garda station on suspicion of murder.

“Investigations ongoing.”

Josh Dunne from Ballymun, who was remembered yesterday as a talented footballer and popular student, died from injuries sustained in an incident in East Wall on Tuesday.

Gardaí investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Dublin are following a definite line of inquiry and believe he was not initially involved in the disturbance in which he was fatally stabbed.