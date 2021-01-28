Man in hospital after serious assault in Baldoyle

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious assault in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 which occurred at about 1pm this afternoon.

A man in his 50s has been taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Another man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing into the incident.

