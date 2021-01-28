Pipe major and top-class goalkeeper Tony was a quiet man of deep intellect

By Charlie Keegan

THE death of Anthony (Tony) Burke has deeply saddened the community of Killeshin on the Laois/Carlow border. Tony, who had lived in London for the past 30 years, passed away in St Bartholomew’s (Bart’s) Hospital on Sunday 13 December, surrounded by his loving family.

Tony was the middle in a family of five boys and was predeceased by his eldest brother Oliver. Their mother Mary died just two years ago. Tony is remembered with great affection as pipe major of the Killeshin Pipe Band and also as an outstanding Gaelic football goalkeeper.

Tony first came to prominence as a footballer for Killeshin. With the GAA, he trained five nights a week (two with Killeshin and three with Laois). He won Laois junior and intermediate championships as well as league titles with Killeshin from 1969 to 1981.

With Laois, Tony won Leinster medals at minor (under-18) level in 1967, junior in 1968 and under-21 in 1969. He also played for the Laois county senior football team. He was one of the few ever to play all grades of football for the county.

Laois supporters of a certain era will remember Tony giving an outstanding, heroic exhibition of goalkeeping in the 1967 All-Ireland minor football final against a talented Cork side in Croke Park. Although the O’Moore County suffered a heavy defeat, Tony Burke gave an inspirational exhibition between the goalposts for the blue and whites, saving them from a far greater margin of defeat.

By coincidence, Terry Kearns, who lined out at midfield on the winning Meath All-Ireland senior football team on the same day and scored the winning goal for the Royal County, passed away in mid-October aged 75.

Another pillar of Tony’s life was the Killeshin Pipe Band. He was there from the very beginning, when it was founded in 1964.

The pinnacle was serving as pipe major for a number of years, before the Burke family departed for England. His children fondly remember accompanying the Killeshin Pipe Band to many competitions across the counties.

After his school days, Tony went to work for Armer Salmon, the farm machinery arm of the sugar factory in Carlow, where he was a valued employee and mentor for many years. When the opportunity arose in the mid-1980s, he availed of a redundancy package on offer and in late 1987 the family upped sticks and moved from Killeshin to London, where they embarked on a new life.

Tony was married to the former Pauline O’Carroll from Skeoughvosteen, Co Kilkenny and they had three children – daughters Lisa and Toni and son Carl. In England, Tony established a construction company, Poyville Services, in partnership with Benny Gilligan, an Irish friend living in London. He also built up a significant and successful property portfolio in the east London area with wife Pauline.

Tony Burke never lost touch with his roots. He followed Laois and Killeshin football with a passion, listened to the GAA commentaries on radio and watched all the big matches on TV. Equally, he was a keen follower of the Killeshin Pipe Band and its continued success.

Every weekend, Tony bought the Irish newspapers and watched RTÉ to keep up-to-date with matters in Ireland, and came home to Killeshin at every given opportunity. In 2017, the family were lucky enough to buy back the last house he built in Killeshin from the Deering family.

Tony was a quiet, humble man of deep intellect, a private individual who liked to keep his own counsel. In Goodmayes, where the family resided, he always provided a word of advice or a helping hand to his neighbours and friends, being highly regarded for those characteristics within his local community.

In terms of his piping, Tony played at many special occasions, such as New Year’s Eve and weddings. He was also a dedicated devotee of Neil Diamond, as his family can attest, because they also know most of the lyrics to most of the songs.

Tony was determined to remain fit and active and attended the gym as often as possible, usually first thing in the morning.

Fourteen years ago, Tony was stricken with cancer of the gum. He was successfully treated for the illness, but the cancer left its legacy, affecting his swallow for the remainder of his life.

Unfortunately, in October last, Tony was diagnosed with two further unrelated cancers, one of which was an incurable brain tumour. Tony preferred not to know his diagnosis or prognosis and, despite his rapid decline, spent many happy moments with his family at home during those last few weeks prior to being admitted to Bart’s for his final days.

Wife Pauline and their three children kept a bedside vigil night and day to the end. They sang songs, played his favourite music, and a poignant highlight was the arrival of a wonderfully framed Laois goalie shirt with photos of Tony’s service to Gaelic football, a gift from Killeshin GAA for his 70th birthday (which fell on 15 November).

The Burke family have expressed their deep gratitude for the wonderful kindness and consideration of the nurses and doctors at Bart’s hospital, especially during Covid-19 times. A funeral Mass for Tony was celebrated in London for his friends and neighbours who lived there, on Monday 21 December.

Travel arrangements for the Burke family to get to Killeshin for Tony’s obsequies over Christmas were greatly complicated by Covid-19 restrictions. It took the helpful intervention of the Irish embassies in Luxembourg and London to pave the way for their attendance.

The family had an opportunity to have a private wake in Carpenter’s Funeral Home on Christmas Day. This courtesy was deeply appreciated by the family, who thank Marc Carpenter for his kindness and professionalism.

Tony’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Sunday 27 December in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin, where the celebrant was Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, who brought forward the Mass time by an hour to facilitate flying arrangements for family members returning home to foreign destinations.

The cortège was met at Killeshin School, where Tony had studied as a boy, by pipe major of Killeshin Pipe Band Gerry Dunne, while members of Killeshin GAA formed a guard of honour to the church, organised by Liam Dowling. Daughter Lisa provided the singing during Mass, accompanied by Ollie Hennessy, who had worked with Tony in Carlow sugar factory.

Tony was borne to his final resting place, again by Gerry Dunne. Killeshin GAA Club formed another guard of honour outside the church, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside. Thanks to a live-stream of the service, his brothers Michael (Toronto, Canada) and PJ (New Zealand) could follow the service. Tony’s youngest brother Martin still lives in Killeshin and was present, along with the family’s cousins, who grew up next door.

Tony is deeply mourned by his wife Pauline, daughters Lisa Burke (broadcaster, Luxembourg), Dr Toni Williams (aesthetic doctor, London/Surrey, England), son Carl Burke (cameraman/director of photography, Balham, London); grandchildren Aurelia, Lyra, Charles, Harold and Chloe; brothers PJ (New Zealand), Michael (Canada) and Martin (Killeshin); son-in-law Mark; daughter-in-law Jessica; brothers-in-law Joe and Jim; sisters-in-law Teresa, Colette, Bridie, Nora and Mary; cousins Una Scully, Tommy, Pat and the late Paul Lacey; extended family, his circle of friends in the communities of Killeshin and Ilford, Essex.