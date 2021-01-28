TD apologises for saying Ireland should purchase vaccines from Ku Klux Klan

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has apologised for saying Ireland should buy Covid-19 vaccines from the Ku Klux Klan.

Mr MacSharry’s comments came during a parliamentary party meeting last night.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD said he was calling for the country to get vaccines from any source necessary when he made the remarks.

“I used an appalling analogy which, as soon as I had the opportunity to speak at the meeting, I withdrew and apologised.

“I very much regret that, but the essence of the point was to absolutly prioritse our ability to secure vaccines as quickly as possible so we can put the restrictions that the entire country is living with at the moment to an end.”

Mr MacSharry’s comments follow disputes between the European Union and drugmakers regarding the provision of vaccines due to manufacturing delays.

The EU had criticised AstraZeneca after the company confirmed they would not be able to meet the committed number of doses for EU member states.

The issue means Ireland is expected to receive half of the 600,000 doses due by the end of March.

Talks between the EU and AstraZeneca are ongoing, with the bloc demanding the drugmaker spell out how it would meet their supply agreement with reserved doses from plants in Europe and Britain.

AstraZeneca said in a statement it had a constructive conversation with the EU on Wednesday about the complexities of scaling up production and had committed to closer coordination on working out deliveries in the coming months.

AstraZeneca, which partnered with Oxford University to develop its vaccine, said last week it would cut supplies to the EU in the first quarter, with an EU official saying that meant the bloc would receive 31 million doses in the period, or 60 per cent less than initially agreed, due to production issues at a Belgian factory.

The EU has been pushing the company to revise these cuts, but it is unclear how it can force delivery of the agreed amounts.