Tusla accused of ‘snubbing’ Carlow on women’s refuge

By Suzanne Pender

TUSLA has been accused of “snubbing Carlow” on the issue of a women’s refuge by refusing to meet councillors to discuss the ongoing saga.

“I don’t know what’s going on … have they something against Carlow, because they are completely subbing Carlow,” remarked cllr John McDonald at a recent online meeting of Carlow County Council.

“What can we do? Physically drag them to a meeting in Carlow, because it seems to be they don’t want to come to Carlow to meet councillors,” he added.

The topic was raised by cllr Adrienne Wallace, who asked if there had been any correspondence from Tusla in the matter of a women’s refuge for Carlow.

The issue has raged on for over a year following leaks that an internal Tusla report had suggested that Carlow did not require a women’s refuge. The report was never published, nor was it made available to councillors despite repeated calls by them to see the report.

Councillors have also repeatedly called for a meeting with Tusla to discuss the matter.

“We need a united front on this and come down hard on Tusla and stress to them why a women’s refuge is now needed in Carlow,” said cllr Wallace.

Cllr Ken Murnane pointed out that that council had requested information or a meeting with Tusla on the matter for “over a year now” and that the report had “never been produced”.

“We have written to them more times,” remarked cllr Murnane.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan agreed to once again write to Tusla on the matter.