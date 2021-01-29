Advisory group will play key role in setting up Carlow’s university

By Elizabeth Lee

THE presidents of IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) recently co-chaired the inaugural meeting of a new group that will offer advice in the setting up of the Technological University of South East Ireland (TUSEI).

The advisory group has been established by the presidents to support the development of the university.

Acknowledging the longstanding engagement between the institutes and business, the presidents emphasised the importance of the university to the social and economic development of the southeast. And their shared ambition is to deepen that engagement as the university develops.

The presidents also welcomed the fact that minister Simon Harris addressed the group – a further demonstration of government’s commitment to the development of TUSEI.

IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy said: “TUSEI will be of and for the southeast, but with a national and global perspective and reach. Our local stakeholders have been a key part of our story to date and will remain so.”

Her WIT counterpart Professor Willie Donnelly said: “The members of the advisory group will help us succeed in the final stages of achieving what has been a long-held ambition here in the southeast: to establish a university of international standing in and for the region and they will support its development long into the future.”