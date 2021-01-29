Clonegal restaurant retains Michelin status

By Elizabeth Lee

POPULAR Carlow restaurant Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal has retained its Michelin Bib Gourmand status in the just published Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2021.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices.

Sha-Roe, owned and run by chef Henry Stone and his Swiss wife Stephanie Barrillier, has consistently won awards since it opened in 2005.

The couple met while working in Marlfield House, Gorey, where Henry’s reputation as head chef was a major draw. While looking for a venue for their new restaurant idea, the newly-married couple spotted the 18th century house in Clonegal in January ’05. They spent the summer of that year renovating it into Sha-Roe Bistro, which opened that September.

‘Welcoming former coaching inn set in a picturesque village; it’s a simple place with a relaxed, intimate feel and candlelit tables in the evenings. Menus offer carefully presented, unfussy dishes with clear flavours and a classical base. Sourcing of local and farmers’ market ingredients is paramount,’ deemed the anonymous reviewer from Michelin.

“We’re absolutely delighted to hold onto the award, it’s a bit of a worry every year so we’re thrilled to retain it,” Stephanie told ***The Nationalist***. She and Henry have battened down the hatches of their bistro during the current lockdown, but they’re hopeful they’ll be allowed to return to business in April or May.

Elsewhere, Circa Restaurant in Terenure, Dublin, which is owned by three friends, including Ross Duffy from Stratford-on-Slaney, Co Wicklow and Emmet Murphy from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, along with Dublin-born chef Gareth Naughton also retained their Bib Gourmand. Pippa Matthews from Baltinglass has also been awarded the Bib for another year for her Uno Mas restaurant in Aungier Street, Dublin.