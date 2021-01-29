Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan has the highest 14 day incidence rate in the country with a rate of 1373.3, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)

From January 14th up until midnight on January 27th, the county recorded 843 new cases of Covid-19.

Louth is the county with the second highest rate currently at 908.6, followed by Carlow which has a rate of 874.7.

While Carlow recorded 454 cases during this 14-day period, Louth recorded 1,171 new cases of the virus.

Overall, Ireland recorded 29,614 cases over the past 14 days and the current incidence rate of the country is 621.9.

In terms of the number of hospitalisations, 1,852 people were admitted to hospital and a further 90 people were admitted to ICU, during this period.

The HPSC said that 3,600 cases were associated with clusters, 133 were travel related and 3,756 healthcare workers contracted the virus.

There were 9,894 close contacts with a confirmed case and 4,879 cases linked to community transmission. There are also 10,924 cases still under investigation by the HSE.

Age breakdown

The median age of cases during this period was 41 years of age.

In terms of the age group which accounted for the most news cases, 25-34 year olds accounted for 5,070 new cases. This was followed by 35-44 year olds who accounted for 5,054.

Those aged 75-84 accounted for the most hospitalisations during this period with 442, followed by those aged 85 and over who accounted for 315 people in hospital.

There are currently 1,552 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 211 people in ICU.