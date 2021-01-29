Death notices and funeral arrangements

Kathleen Kelly (née Ryan)

Heath, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Kathleen passed away peacefully in the loving care of Eileen and staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow on 28 January.. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband William (Bill) and her brothers Jimmy, Joe and Dick. She will be sadly missed by her children, Helen (McDonald), Michael, Patrick, Ann (Moloney) and Liam, her sister Maureen, sons-in-law Paddy and Richard, daughters-in-law Josie, Bridget and Margaret, her grandchildren James, Daniel, Michelle, Niall, Karen, Kevin, Sean, Claire, Mark, Richie, Ann-Marie, Catherina, Liam and Eabha, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in St. Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen, Co. Carlow, on Saturday 30th January at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s funeral cortége will leave Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown at 11.30am, and will travel through Donore and Corries en route to St. Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen. Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route as the cortége passes, whilst adhering to social distancing and in keeping with Government directives. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Kathleen’s Mass live at the following link https://youtu.be/v57iGFGx0aE

Noel Graham

Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Husband of the late Síle and brother of the late Seamus and Carmel. Deeply regretted by his loving son Damien, daughter Concepta, brother Joseph, sisters Úna and Gemma, daughter-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Katie and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning (30th January) in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, limited to 10 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda Byrne (Nee McCullagh)

Athy Road, Carlow and formerly of Acore, Goresbridge Co. Kilkenny, 28 January 2021 peacefully in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Thomas M. Byrne, loving and adored mother of Colette, Thomas and Margaret. Devoted grandmother to Mark, Marie, Ava, Thomas, Evan, Bryan, Edward, Mia, Shane and great grandmother to Molly. Loved sister of Billy, Pascal and Michael and pre deceased by her siblings Kevin, George, Jimmy, Maura, Angela, Christina and Bernie. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael and Raymond and daughter-in-law Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11.15am on Saturday morning after which Breda will laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Shay Lawlor

3 The Downs, Pollerton and formerly of Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 26 January 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Maria, much loved father of Dionne, adored grandfather of Óran and Kiegan and cherished brother of Pop, Chris, Marion, Tina, Liz, Noelette and the late Kieran.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Shay’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Shay’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Patrick (Paddy) Murphy

Late of Finglas and Carlow on 27 January 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family and the staff of Newpark Nursing Home. Paddy, husband of the late Julia and loving Dad of the late Seamus.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters – Anne, Séan, Pat, Joseph, Breda, Mary, Kathriona, Edwina and Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Paddy’s family in the “Condolences” section below.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning 2, February, at 11.30 o’clock on the following link:

http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

John O’Connor

Ballinrush, Myshall, Co Carlow. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. Devoted husband of Ann and much loved father of Patrick, Sean, David & Maíréad. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons and daughter, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Wendy, Niamh & Annmarie, grandchildren Annamai, Ruain, Tadhg, Maeve, Peigi, Isable, Ellen & Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and his many great friends and neighbours.

May John Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home. Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated in the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Lismaconly cemetery, Myshall.

John’s funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.facebook.com/.barrowvision/live/ at 5pm following his burial.

Maciej Szproch

Ballon, Co Carlow. Peacefully at St. Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny on 28 January.

May Maciej rest Iin peace.

A private cremation will take place on Friday at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Requiem Mass for Maciej will take place in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon & burial of his ashes at a later date.