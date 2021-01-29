Death notices and funeral arrangements

Martin Coonan

Dromagh, Crettyard, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 28 January, 2021, at St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Amanda, Tracy, Gillian and Stacy, adored grandfather of Leah, Jake, Luke and Erin, cherished brother of John, Anastasia, Josephine and the late Mary and son of the late Tommy and Margaret.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Dominic and extended family Orla, Sean, Aaron and Mick, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his beloved farm animals.

May Martin’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Martin’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family on Sunday, at 11am, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois and will be followed by a private Cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation and The Irish Lung Foundation.

Please use the following link to donate:

https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

Margaret (Gretta) Nevin (nee Drennan)

Closutton, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, and formerly of Garryduff, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jackie, daughter Mary, brothers Patty, Denis, James and Michael, sisters Molly, Lilly, Julia and Kate, sadly missed by her loving son John and daughter Kathleen, grandchildren P. J, Christine, Jamie and Mairéad, sons-in-law John and Paul, brothers-in-law Ned and Martin, sisters-in-law Roseleen, Phyllis and Maura, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gretta’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Gretta’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family (Max 10 people) on Sunday at 11.oc in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge that can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence you can do so in the Condolences section below. Gretta’s Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Sunday morning at 10.15am,and will travel via Madlin en route to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge arriving at 11.oc.

Abina O’Sullivan (née Vaughan)

34 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Renanirree, Macroom, Co Cork, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 29th, 2021, at her home.

Beloved wife of Micheal, much loved mother of Neil, adored grandmother of Eva, Mark and Roisin and cherished sister of Maura (Healy), Charles, Martin and Kathleen (Lane).

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter-in-law Tara, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Abina’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Monday at 12 noon and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Abina’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Breda Byrne (Nee McCullagh)

Athy Road, Carlow and formerly of Acore, Goresbridge Co. Kilkenny, 28 January 2021 peacefully in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Thomas M. Byrne, loving and adored mother of Colette, Thomas and Margaret. Devoted grandmother to Mark, Marie, Ava, Thomas, Evan, Bryan, Edward, Mia, Shane and great grandmother to Molly. Loved sister of Billy, Pascal and Michael and pre deceased by her siblings Kevin, George, Jimmy, Maura, Angela, Christina and Bernie. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael and Raymond and daughter-in-law Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11.15am on Saturday morning after which Breda will laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Shay Lawlor

3 The Downs, Pollerton and formerly of Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 26 January 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Maria, much loved father of Dionne, adored grandfather of Óran and Kiegan and cherished brother of Pop, Chris, Marion, Tina, Liz, Noelette and the late Kieran.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Shay’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Shay’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

John O’Connor

Ballinrush, Myshall, Co Carlow. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his sister Margaret. Devoted husband of Ann and much loved father of Patrick, Sean, David & Maíréad. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons and daughter, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Wendy, Niamh & Annmarie, grandchildren Annamai, Ruain, Tadhg, Maeve, Peigi, Isable, Ellen & Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and his many great friends and neighbours.

May John Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home. Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated in the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Lismaconly cemetery, Myshall.

John’s funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.facebook.com/.barrowvision/live/ at 5pm following his burial.

Patrick (Paddy) Murphy

Late of Finglas and Carlow on 27 January 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family and the staff of Newpark Nursing Home. Paddy, husband of the late Julia and loving Dad of the late Seamus.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters – Anne, Séan, Pat, Joseph, Breda, Mary, Kathriona, Edwina and Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Paddy’s family in the “Condolences” section below.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning 2, February, at 11.30 o’clock on the following link:

http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Maciej Szproch

Ballon, Co Carlow. Peacefully at St. Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny on 28 January.

May Maciej rest Iin peace.

A private cremation will take place on Friday at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Requiem Mass for Maciej will take place in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon & burial of his ashes at a later date.