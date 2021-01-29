Dr Pat Aylmer: respected GP who will be remembered as a true gentleman

DR Patrick (Pat) Aylmer, Quinagh, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on St Stephen’s Day at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Co Kilkenny, was a retired Carlow GP, being a highly regarded and popular medical practitioner. Dr Aylmer, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on 27 November, was a victim of the Covid-19 virus.

The funeral Mass for Pat Aylmer was celebrated in Carlow’s Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday 28 December by Fr Willie Purcell, PP, Clara, Co Kilkenny, a family friend.

The readings at Mass were by Pat’s sons Ciarán and Patrick, while daughter Niamh and grandchildren read the Prayers of the Faithful. Daughter Nessa read Thomas Gray’s ***Elegy written in a country churchyard***, her dad’s favourite poem.

The splendid singing of hymns was by niece Emily Aylmer.

In a heartfelt eulogy to a greatly-loved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Pat’s daughter Gráinne said that her father always had a little dread of the winter, the return of routine and short days and a feeling of the end of the summer. So it was ironic that he chose St Stephen’s Day to pass away, being the great racing day in Leopardstown, which he attended every year and enjoyed so much.

“So while he mourned the end of summer, he relished the winter race meetings, rugby trips and the lead into spring and the Cheltenham festival.”

Gráinne stated: “While he was unfortunate to catch Covid this winter, so soon before a vaccine, as Fr Purcell said, his passing was peaceful after saying goodbye to his family. It was his time to go. He is now reunited with my mother Veronica.”

Gráinne described her dad as “a beautiful man, who loved music, poetry, Shakespeare, Leopardstown, Cheltenham, golf, cats, my mother, his mother and the five of us children!”

Pat Aylmer was born in November 1938 just before the World War II into a world that loved and fascinated him.

“He never lost this great love of life and of the people around him. We all remember his stories of his mother Lil (Elizabeth) and his father Francis in Castledermot and the great characters that they were reared with.

“Many kind messages have come our way during these last few days and many recall the great stories of Castledermot, tales of wonder from a great raconteur. His great friend Paul Walsh said: ‘Pat was to Castledermot what John B Keane was to Listowel: an observer, recorder and a commentator’.”

His mother Elizabeth was headmistress in the local school and his father a reporter for The Nationalist and Leinster Times, reporting on crime and the escapades in local district courts.

“Their home was full of these yarns, which he and brothers and sisters, the late Mick, Frank, Anne, Nuala and John, who is here today, carried through their lives.

“My uncle John recalls: ‘Pat was five years ahead of me at primary school and an early memory was managing to get there on time. Kitty Sheehan, a teacher with our mother in the girls school, lived in Carlow and arrived every morning at our house by autocycle at precisely 9.10am for school at 9.30. This was our signal (the sound of the motor) to get up, have breakfast and go to school.

‘During the summer holidays, Pat’s great friend, the late Jim Cody, would lead a trout-poaching trip in the River Lerr with Pat as no 2; myself (John) and Stephen Harmon were posted on the bridge to watch out for the water bailiff and signal them to get out of the river if he came. Pat was a keen mimic. He regaled us with his version of football players walking in parade after the band not looking very fit in those days’.”

Gráinne said that Anne, her dad’s eldest sister, passed away at the age of 21 in 1955 after a long illness of Bright’s Disease, leaving a gaping hole in their lives. It was a loss from which Lil and Francis would never recover. His dad passed away a year later, leaving Granny Lil to carry the torch alone, which she proudly did and was so proud of the achievements of all her children.

“Dad’s brother Mick is still remembered in Carlow because of his great care as a pharmacist to the local people, and his brothers John and Frank remembered for their great legal careers, with John working here in Carlow and Castledermot. When Dad started his medical practice in Carlow, it was in Governey Square, Graiguecullen, close to Uncle Mick’s pharmacy, before moving to Burrin Street, Bagenal Court and finally Crosbie Place.

“His late sister Nuala went on to marry Michael Hynes and live in Dublin. All their lives the siblings remained very close, with frequent visits and my cousins, if not able to be here today, are listening on livestream from Dublin, Wicklow, London and Seattle.

“It was,” continued Gráinne, “in Terenure College with the Carmelite Monks that Dad found his next love – literature. I always remember Dad describing his cousin Eugene, who taught English there and instilled the love of it in his students.

It was in Terenure that Pat developed his love for Latin, Roman history, Greek mythology and dramatic tragedy and there began his lifelong passion for Shakespeare and the great tragic-flawed heroes such as Hamlet, Macbeth, Julius Caesar and Richard III, to name but a few.

“His great love of sport and learning were nurtured at Terenure. He was very proud of his academic achievements and that a culchie from Castledermot was voted by the Dubs to be captain of the school, which he boasted to us as we marvelled at his old school albums when they arrived from Castledermot after Granny’s passing.

“Pat was captain of the Terenure College seconds rugby team. He also played GAA and was passionate about the Lilywhite footballers, later attending matches with his brothers Frank and John. I remember their excitement when Dad managed to get them elusive tickets, when Kildare finally got to Croke Park. From the president of the GAA no less!

“Dad went to college in UCD, which was in St Stephen’s Green at the time. Because of his love of animals, he intended to become a vet, but after completing pre-med, which was studied with the student vets and pharmacists at that time, he decided to become a doctor.”

Speaking of his great love for medicine, Gráinne said Pat always received an energy from his connectivity with people.

“As my brother Ciarán recalls: ‘He listened to people with his heart and his head and felt connected to them. His spirituality was one of imperfection. He listened without judgement and connected to people. The greater their trauma, the greater he felt he could help. By listening to patients and his knowledge of them, he was able to diagnose the problem and get to the bottom of it.’

“He often made people forget about their ailments and troubles by talking about horse-racing, golf, the latest news … and he loved regaling an audience with a funny yarn to light up life when it got too serious.”

Gráinne said her mother Veronica, a native of Clonloo, Co Sligo, was the true love of his life.

“Pat met Veronica in Dublin while still a medical student at 24 and instantly loved her. At the time, her friend was dating his friend. My mum was oblivious of this growing love as he hadn’t hinted of it, but when he went home to Castledermot for holidays, Mum was delighted to receive love letters from this man, who she said had a shy, kind smile.

“They never looked back and spent five happy years together in Dublin before Pat qualified, completed internships and was able to get a job, enabling him to ask Mum to marry him.

“While Pat always had a great love of literature and for a great tragic heroine or hero such as Cathy from ***Wuthering Heights***, Juliet and Hamlet from Shakespeare, thankfully their life together, while full of blessings, was less dramatic and they were delighted to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in September 2018, before Veronica passed away the following February. Dad and ourselves felt blessed to celebrate his 80th birthday all together as a family in November 2018, while Veronica was still with us.

“Having spent their first year of married life in the North of Ireland, the challenge of The Troubles in 1968 saw Pat and Veronica emigrate to Flin Flon in northern Manitoba, Canada, where they met some of their dearest friends: the Singhs, who lived there locally, and other Irish doctors who travelled with them to this very remote corner of the world – Paul and Angela Walsh, Pat and Gabriel Nugent.

“They all remained firm friends after they returned to Ireland and the highlights of the year for them were race meetings and golf trips, which they arranged to attend together without fail every year, and with their other great friends Ronnie and Therese Wilson, Mona McGarry and Tom, Dr Paddy and Mary McDermott and so many others.

“I think my dad was at his happiest at a race meeting with Veronica or Ciarán in tow, as Mum loved a bit of ‘a do’ and dressing up. Ciarán inherited this great passion for race meetings and they had the great excitement of attending Cheltenham together.”

Their first home in Carlow was Bullock Park, where they had dear friends and neighbours – the Carberys, Conlons, Governeys, Bradshaws, Delaneys, Walshs and his friend, the late Barry McHugh.

Gráinne said Pat adored babies, children, animals and bringing his children with him on house calls and introducing them to patients. “He especially loved cats, and I always remember our first cat Snowy and our first beautiful black Labrador Troy.”

Her dad loved foraging for wild mushrooms in the autumn and the joy he got coming home and cooking them with butter, salt and pepper. There was rarely any food in life that Pat loved more than the taste of wild mushrooms after a wander in the Castledermot fields or Mullarney Lane.

“He loved seeing us get on, but most of all being happy, and he loved his sons-in-laws and daughter-in-law – Bill, Brian, Aidan, Rowena and, most recently, Yvonne, who became engaged to Patrick last Christmas.

“Pat adored his grandchildren Jack, Kate, Sophie and Cian and my Grace and Emma and he loved hearing of all their activities and little achievements.”

Gráinne said her parents left Bullock Park and moved to Killeshin Road.

“When it came to gardening and house maintenance, Dad bit off more than he could chew, but the home move ended up being a gamble that paid off as we spent 17 happy years there and were able to entertain many friends who have recounted some great treasured memories. Dad was always in the kitchen boiling the kettle for a cuppa, listening to the radio and he loved relaxing watching sport on the TV when not working, golfing or gallivanting.

“My husband Bill recalls when he got to take Dad to the All-Ireland hurling final in 1999. Dad never came unprepared, albeit sometimes late, to a sporting occasion, but they decided they would travel to Dublin by train. When Bill collected Dad at the door, he was greeted with a suitcase and, without blinking or asking, he just thanked Bill for carrying the suitcase containing a coat, a spare coat, a jumper, an umbrella, two newspapers, a radio and a flask of whiskey!

“Bill spent the day carrying the suitcase on and off train stations to Croke Park and in and out of ‘Croker’. They still thoroughly enjoyed the day, despite the fact that Kilkenny lost!

“Some of you recall that my dad loved some healthy competition and he had many enjoyable years in Carlow Golf Club. On one occasion, a patient recalled that he had the radio with him listening to the Epson Derby while his opponent, the patient’s 18-year-old son, who later became a golf pro, got so frustrated that he lost the match, to Dad’s delight!”

Gráinne continued: “The last few years were difficult for Dad with the loss firstly of Veronica at home and then his own independence. Four years ago, he nearly left us after a severe illness and agreed to move into Gowran Abbey Nursing Home with Mum, before she passed away.

“He always showed great strength and resilience and enjoyed meeting people there every day and was spoiled with cups of tea, chats from all the kitchen staff, carers and nurses and we are extremely grateful to you for this. We also thank his home carer Marie Burroughs who, up to the crisis, visited him for a lovely coffee and chats about GAA and sport every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. Also, a special shout out to Jimmy Byrne, who visited him every Friday without fail. Jimmy Byrne was a great friend and they both went to primary school together.

“At the beginning of 2020, Dad started the year full of hope, looking forward to a trip to Lourdes, and Nessa had renewed Dad’s passport to ensure he went on the trip, which he became obsessed with. I think secretly he believed that if he went to Lourdes he would be cured and walk again.

“When the Covid crisis hit and the trip was cancelled, he faced this again with great patience and resilience. Covid had struck only a week before Pat’s death, which was unexpected.

“Myself and Nessa spoke to him through the window and through his phone and he was alert and listening to us and saying goodbye. While we were unaware on Saturday that it was the final goodbye, we had only just arrived home when Ciarán rang to relate the news that Dad had passed away peacefully in his sleep just after we left.”

Dr Pat Aylmer was laid to rest in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot with his beloved Veronica, with Fr Purcell reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is survived by his children Niamh Murphy (Bunclody, Co Wexford), Ciarán (Kilkenny), Gráinne Canning (Tullow), Nessa Aylmer (Carlow) and Patrick (Carlow), brother John (Greystones, Co Wicklow), sons-in-law Aidan, Bill, Brian, Aidan, daughter-in-law Rowena, Patrick’s fiancée Yvonne, grandchildren Jack, Cian, Kate, Grace, Sophie and Emma, brother-in-law Mick, sisters-in-law Carmel and Joan, by his extended family, former medical colleagues and large circle of friends.