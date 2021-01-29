Drinks Ireland to tackle online alcohol sales with safeguarding alliance

The Irish drinks industry is aiming to make the online sale of alcohol safer through a new alliance with retailers, e-commerce and delivery platforms.

Despite overall alcohol consumption between January and September 2020 being lower than previous years due to the pandemic, online sales for alcohol increased in Ireland last year, a trend which is expected to continue in 2021 according to Drinks Ireland.

The representative organisation for alcoholic drinks manufactures and suppliers in Ireland says it is important that consumers buying alcohol online are protected, while the new alliance also aims to stop minors purchasing alcohol online, and to reduce harmful drinking among adults.

Twelve global beer, wine and spirits producers, including a number of Irish based producers, and 12 global and regional retailers, e-commerce and delivery platforms have signed up to the initiative which was spearheaded by the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD).

Drinks Ireland says the initiative will work to develop global standards of responsibility; to enhance safeguards and security measures so minors cannot purchase alcohol online, ensure alcohol is not delivered to minors or people showing visible signs of intoxication, and to act as a resource to support the development of codes and practices in participating countries regarding the online sale and delivery of alcohol.

Director of Drinks Ireland, Patricia Callan said: “The rise of e-commerce offers opportunities for Irish producers to break into new markets and reach new consumer segments and this will only grow in 2021.

“But Irish producers are committed to doing this in a responsible manner and are delighted to join this global collaboration between drinks companies and e-commerce platforms, which is the first of its kind.

“Irish drinks producers are responsible players, with stringent measures already in place to regulate the sale and marketing of alcohol in Ireland. The new alliance will develop standards, which will further protect consumers.”