Gardaí have issued over 2,400 €100 fines for non-essential travel

James Cox

More than 2,400 fines for non-essential travel have been issued by gardaí since the €100 penalties were brought in on January 11th.

The fines have been issued by gardaí to people who left their homes without a reasonable excuse.

In addition, gardaí can now issue people with a fine for organising a party in their house or for attending such a gathering. The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150.

House parties

16 fines were issued yesterday to organisers and attendees at house parties in locations such as Limerick, Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny/Carlow.

As attending a party is non-essential travel — even if it is in your neighbour’s house — gardaí also have the option of issuing the €100 non-essential travel fine to anyone going to or from a party.

In addition, gardaí can issue a fine of €500 for organising other relevant events as per the public health regulations.

Checkpoints are in place on access roads to airports and ports to check on whether people travelling to these locations — in private vehicles or on bus services — are undertaking an essential journey. Travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad is not an essential journey.

Nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country will also continue this weekend in support of public health regulations.

Gardaí have also issued 63 fines for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations with the vast majority of these (50) being in retail premises.