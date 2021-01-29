Ireland’s 2020 greenhouse gas emissions almost 6% lower due to pandemic

Kenneth Fox

New estimates show there has been a reduction in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions of almost 6 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) have released an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions in 2020

They said that short term emissions reductions due to the Covid-19 pandemic do not negate the need for targeted and sustained action across all sectors.

Emissions from the transport sector are estimated to be over 2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent lower than last year, a fall of almost 17 per cent.

Residential sector emissions (mainly home heating) are estimated to have increased by 9 per cent in 2020 as many people have been working extensively from home.

The latest EPA/@SEAI_ie report shows greenhouse gas emissions were nearly 6% lower last year than in 2019. Watch our video for some key findings of the impact COVID-19 had on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2020. To read the full report visit https://t.co/3xA2kvBXuN #GHG2020 pic.twitter.com/8XjG0skRIs — EPA Ireland (@EPAIreland) January 29, 2021

Renewable energy

Emissions from the energy industries sector are estimated to be 14 per cent lower than in 2019.

They said this was mostly due to substituting coal and peat use with renewable energy in power generation, with the pandemic measures playing a smaller part.

There were also significant changes in energy-related emissions, particularly transport and residential sector emissions, as a result of new living and work practices brought about by Covid-19.

The overall reduction is comparable to the aftermath of the global financial crisis. However, they said that the economic rebound from the Covid- 19 crisis is estimated to bring emissions back to previous levels, unless additional action is taken.

Commenting on the figures Laura Burke, director general, EPA said: “We are at a pivotal point for our economy, and the recovery steps we take now will shape Ireland for the next decade.

“While these early estimates show a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for 2020 as a result of Covid restrictions, this level of emission reductions, at a minimum, will be required annually.”

She said that Ireland needs a ‘green recovery’ to rebuild the economy, generate new jobs and respond to climate change.