Irish man, 40, dies while climbing Mount Kenya

Digital Desk Staff

An Irish man has died after he became ill while climbing Mount Kenya.

The climber, 40, developed breathing issues at a stopover hut on the mountain, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

A statement said the incident occurred at 6am on Thursday.

A search and rescue team evacuated the man to Mackinder’s Camp and he was then airlifted to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man had been at Mount Kenya National Park since Monday.

The service offered condolences to the man’s family.