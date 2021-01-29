Judge praises onlookers for intervening as young child kicked and beaten by mother

Olivia Kelleher

A judge has commended the actions of onlookers in a park in Cork city who went to the assistance of a 20-month-old girl who was being kicked in the back and picked off the ground by her hair by her mother who was drinking a bottle of wine.

The 40-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a charge of neglect or cruelty and to a second charge of being drunk in the charge of a child under the age of seven.

Sgt Pat Lyons told Cork District Court that the woman went to an off-licence in Cork on July 18th, 2020 and bought a bottle of wine which she drank in a park.

Eight members of the public intervened after they witnessed the woman kicking the child in the lower back and picking the child off the ground by the hair. The child was “visibly distressed”.

Garda called

Sgt Lyons said that members of the public contacted gardaí and removed the child from the mother before officers even made it to the scene.

Gardai found the woman sitting on a bench. When they approached her she said: “Everybody would be better off if I was gone.”

The woman was taken to a garda station. Her husband, who was not present at the time of the incident, rushed to the scene amid concerns for the welfare of both mother and child.

The child was assessed at Cork University Hospital and was found to have no physical injuries. The woman fully co-operated with gardaí, but had no recollection of the incident.

Professional person

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said that his client, whom he described as professional person in a responsible job, was “wracked by guilt” arising out of her behaviour.

He said she was “devastated” by her actions. He emphasised that at the time of the incident she was experiencing the traumatic loss of a relative. She drank the bottle of wine while on medication and having had a smaller amount of wine earlier in the day.

Since the incident the woman, who suffers from depression, has been hospitalised for treatment. She has also received outpatient treatment for her issues with alcohol and is attending AA. She has taken a leave of absence from work to address her issues.

Mr Buttimer said the welfare of the child was of course the key issue. He said that the woman’s husband had immediately ensured that the child was properly examined by medical professionals.

Tusla

Tusla has engaged with the parents of the child and an agreed care plan of the child is in place. Both parents have co-operated fully with the authorities. Mr Buttimer said thankfully the child was “perfectly well.”

Mr Buttimer said that the husband of the defendant was “very supportive and steadfast.” He has been of enormous help to his wife who has required hospitalisation on two occasions for depression and post-natal depression.

He said that his client acknowledged the gravity of her conduct and was carrying an enormous burden of pain. He added she had a loving relationship with her child and as a woman without previous convictions being in court was alien to her.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a “sad case.” He stated that members of the public had “intervened in the best possible way” with their actions on the day a “lesson for us all”.

He acknowledged the woman’s difficulties and the support of her husband and said he accepted that she was doing everything in her power to remedy the situation.

Judge Kelleher added that the woman was “committed to her recovery”. He remanded her on bail until July 16th for sentencing.