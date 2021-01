Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested by Gardaí in connection to the assault of a woman in Co Clare yesterday evening.

It happened in The Market area in Ennis at around 6:20pm, and the woman in her 20s was brought to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested a short time later and is being held at Shannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or camera footage to contact them.