Motorist dies in lorry crash in Limerick

By Cate McCurry, PA

A man has died after his car collided with a lorry in Co Limerick.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the M7 motorway eastbound at Richhill in Lisnagary shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

The motorist, in his 40s, was treated for injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The victim was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The crash site has been preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators, with the road closed to traffic and diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.