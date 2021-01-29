Post mortem results on man who died at alleged shebeen will determine investigation course

Sarah Slater

Post mortem results on a young man who died suddenly at an alleged shebeen are to determine what direction a garda investigation will take.

A number of people were discovered on a farm in south Kilkenny after a 28-year-old man died suddenly on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are investigating breaches of Public Health and Liquor Licensing Regulations after a shebeen was found to be operating in an outhouse on the farm near Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

Officers have confirmed they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

He was declared dead at the scene and a post mortem examination is being carried out at Waterford University Hospital.

Gardaí returned to the scene Thursday morning and seized a number of pieces of bar equipment.

Investigating gardaí said the pos tmortem results will not be released for operational reasons.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the illegal bar.

It’s also been confirmed that a number of the new Covid-19 fines have been issued by local gardaí in the Carlow Kilkenny Division.

Gardaí can now issue a €500 fine for organising a party in your house or for €150 for attending a gathering in someone else’s premises.

Local Fine Gael councillor Fidelis Doherty said locals are shocked by the death and the circumstances”, but she called on everyone to stick to the public health restrictions.