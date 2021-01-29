Relief road project will begin in 2021

By Suzanne Pender

LONG-term council plans for an inner relief road stretching from the Wexford Road outside Carlow town to Graiguecullen will take its first tentative steps in 2021.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed at a recent online council meeting that an application for funding to carry out a ‘strategic assessment’ of the route of the inner relief road will be submitted to the Department for Transport.

“We hope to finalise and submit it to the department. That will be stage zero and there are four stages to every project,” confirmed Mr O’Gorman.

The news was warmly welcomed by council members.