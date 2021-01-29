Seven bright sparks win Trinity awards

By Elizabeth Lee

SEVEN of Co Carlow’s brightest academic stars were recognised and awarded when they were presented with this year’s Entrance exhibition award from Trinity College Dublin.

Emma Campbell from Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown, Jessica Devitor, Borris VS, Peter Dowling from Presentation College, Carlow and Brodie Feeney from Knockbeg College were among the scholars who received the awards. Colm MacAlister, a student in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Carlow, Áine Sinnott from Tullow Community School and

Beibhinn Wilkins from St Leo’s College, Carlow were also rewarded their academic prowess.

The awards go to the student accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieves the highest points among Trinity College entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points.

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past exhibitioners include tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Awardees will receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

