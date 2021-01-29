Singer Mick Hanly is writer-in-residence at Carlow College

Mick Hanly is the new writer-in-residence in Carlow College

By Elizabeth Lee

SINGER-SONGWRITER Mick Hanly is the new writer-in-residence at Carlow College.

For the next four months, members of the Carlow Writers’ group will get to meet Mick virtually on a weekly basis for writing classes.

The appointment was made by Carlow Arts Office and is managed by the council and Carlow College. Now in its third year, the programme has seen world class writers in Carlow.

As the sessions are online it is open to all the existing group members and new members are welcome to join.

Born in Limerick, singer-songwriter Hanly was inspired by mid-50s rock ’n’ roll and the Liverpool scene of the early sixties. He soon turned his attention to American folksingers such as Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly and emerging artists that included Paul Simon, James Taylor and Canadian songstress Joni Mitchell. However, on first hearing Planxty, he immediately fell in love with this fresh take on Irish traditional music.

Over his long career, he has recorded and played with such luminaries as Donal Lunny, Andy Irvine and Declan Sinnott and was a member of Moving Hearts. He’s probably best know for writing ***Past the point of rescue***, which was a huge hit in the USA for country singer Hal Ketchum, while his songs have also been covered by Christy Moore, Mary Black and Dolores Keane, among others.

For more information, please contact the Carlow Arts Office @ [email protected] or arts officer Sinead Dowling on 086 8200247.