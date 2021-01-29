Taoiseach commends RTÉ’s ‘quintessential professional’ Tommie Gorman on retirement

RTÉ’s Tommie Gorman was announced he will retire from his role as the broadcaster’s Northern editor in April, with Belfast-based correspondent Vincent Kearney due to take over the position.

Gorman began his career in journalism in the late 1970s with the Western People, before become RTÉ’s northwestern correspondents in 1980. He then spent a spell as the broadcaster’s Europe editor, before taking on the role of Northern editor in Belfast in 2001.

In a statement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, he called the Sligo native a “quintessential profession who earned the trust of all who dealt with him”, adding he was an “essential part” of the unfolding peace process in Northern Ireland.

“His knowledge of detail and command of his subjects was unequalled.

“He has left a powerful journalistic legacy underlining the centrality of accuracy, humanity and trust which were his hallmarks,” the Taoiseach said before wishing Gorman the best in his retirement.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also responded to the news of Gorman’s retirement, saying it was “the end of an era of award-winning reporting of EU affairs and ground-breaking, insightful analysis of Northern Irish politics.”

Mr Varadkar added: “The hand of history was on your shoulder”, before congratulating Kearney on his new role.

In a statement, managing director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs, Jon Williams commended Gorman for his work throughout his career.

“For 41 years, from Brussels to Belfast, via Sligo and Saipan, Tommie Gorman has been the beating heart of RTÉ News.

“He has earned the trust of audiences, north and south – and of all sides in Northern Ireland, telling their story, sharing his insights, and championing RTÉ’s role as an all-island news organisation.”