‘Clubbing is Culture’ documentary an ode to pre-pandemic Irish nightlife

A new Irish documentary ‘Clubbing is Culture’ aims to celebrate the value of clubbing for connection, art and the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mini-documentary released on YouTube on Saturday features the voices of five prominent cultural commentators and creators in Ireland, including Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu — who is also a member of the Night Time Economy Task Force.

Others featured include writer and co-presenter of the United Ireland podcast Una Mullally, designer and clubber John Mangru, founder of Gxrl Code Mona Lxsa and playwright and director Philly McMahon of ThisIsPopBaby.

The collaborative project aims to “reinforce the fact that clubbing is indeed, culture” as the capital’s streets see “some of the most iconic former clubbing venues… replaced with hotels”.

Those behind the project — event organisers No More Hotels, marketing agency Thinkhouse and production studio Algorithm — say the continued exclusion of clubbing from the “traditional” definition of culture will eradicate something that “has been the catalyst for some of fashion, art, theatre and music’s most iconic moments.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pECGnXz6PBc

“We wanted to encourage people to see clubbing for what it was — culture — and something you have to work hard to nurture and protect,” founder of No More Hotels Dave Byrne said.

“As with all culture, if it’s not nourished and given the space to grow, it will die. And whilst it may not be your culture, that does not invalidate the fact that clubbing is indeed, culture.

“Now, in a pandemic, the clubbing is culture message is as important, if not more. As our economy is battered and industries are crying out for support, if we can’t even consider the culture we love to be culture, how can we expect those who are not part of it to consider it worthy of supporting and saving.”

The documentary features those “immersed in club culture” sharing their view on the importance of clubbing against a backdrop of light projections on some of the “most iconic” former clubbing venues in Dublin.

We set up NMH cos we wanted to have an almighty sesh. But it was underpinned by the need to communicate that clubbing was in fact culture to those who may not be part of the community. So we’re chuffed to have joined forces with @ThinkhouseIE & @algorithm_ie to make this doc. pic.twitter.com/6Y86anwupd — NoMoreHotels (@No_More_Hotels) January 30, 2021

“The current invitation for contributions to the Dublin City Development Plan, which is underway until the 22nd February, allows us come together to shape a city that offers a vibrant night life culture,” Jane McDaid from Thinkhouse said.

“We enjoyed working with our friends and kindred spirits on this passion project — something dear to all of our hearts. I hope that this mini-documentary will remind people why clubbing is worth fighting for, worth representing and worth recognising as culture.”

‘Clubbing is Culture’ was directed and edited by Matt Mantalvanos and David Balfe, produced by Andrea Horan and Dave Byrne, and features “special memories” projected onto some of Dublin’s club venue carcasses by Algorithm on Culture Night.