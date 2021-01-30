Council is praised for leading the way on green issues

Carlow County Council, environmental awareness officer Jannette O’Brien

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council is regarded as one of the “leading lights in the country” on environmental issues since its selection in 2019 as one of 12 Irish ‘champions’ for the UN Sustainability Development Goals. The council was the only local authority in the country selected, joining organisations and companies like An Post, Vodafone and the GAA to be named as one of the 12 champions.

The initiative was launched for Carlow at the National Ploughing Championships in 2019.

At a recent online meeting of Carlow County Council, environmental awareness officer Jannette O’Brien outlined the targets and achievements of the council under Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) since the 2019 launch. In her comprehensive report, Ms O’Brien stated that during the period, the council had worked with more than 70 different organisations and groups to advance the aims of Sustainability Development Goals.

Having sustainability at the heart of all council activities, decisions and planning across its full range of departments was seen as key, along with advancing the sustainability message in all sectors of community life in which the council is engaged. Ms O’Brien stated that Carlow County Council now moves into an ambassador role and continues to progress SDG aims.

Cllr Michael Doran congratulated Ms O’Brien on their achievements since September 2019 but expressed concern about river maintenance.

“It is a great framework, but something needs to be done about river maintenance. There seems to be a lack of joined-up thinking in terms of the Office of Public Works and the National Parks and Wildlife and that’s a piece of the jigsaw that’s very much missing at the minute, not just in Carlow but nationally,” said cllr Doran.

Cllr Fintan Phelan congratulated Carlow on a “fantastic job” over the past year, describing the council as “leading the way” nationally. “It has to be in our minds in the way we go about our business; every project we do should always build an SDG element into it,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that Carlow was “lucky to have such a committed champion in SDG as Jannette” and all the team working on their area. Cllr Dalton remarked that their achievement has been “no mean feat”, pointing out that they were recognised nationally for their tremendous contribution to the initiative.

Cathaoirleach cllr Tom O’Neill agreed, adding that Jannette had “put her heart and soul into it”.