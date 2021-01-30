Covid-19: North reports 17 deaths and 455 new cases

A further 17 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The region’s department of health also confirmed another 455 positive cases of the virus on Saturday.

There are 713 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 69 in intensive care units (ICU).

It comes as the region has become embroiled in a row between the European Union, the United Kingdom and drug maker AstraZeneca over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

Criticism of the European Union has mounted after its short-lived move to override part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland over export controls on vaccines, which came as it rowed with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the delivery of jabs.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was urged by the North’s first minister Arlene Foster on Saturday to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, after Brussels invoked a clause to prevent shipments of jabs entering the UK.

Meanwhile, the region’s deputy first minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has called for “cool heads” and solidarity in the fight against Covid-19.

The EU backtracked on the move after condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast, with leaders all reportedly blindsided by the decision to trigger Article 16 of the protocol.