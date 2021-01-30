Hugh Hickey: dedicated family man who had a keen interest in athletics

By Charlie Keegan

HUGH Hickey, St Patrick’s Park, Tullow passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow on Sunday 27 December. Aged 75, Hugh was a member of a family of 12 children – seven boys and three girls.

Hugh’s father was the late Har Hickey, who was a long-time member of Carlow County Council, being a Labour representative on the local authority for the Tullow Electoral Area. Har’s work over many years for the people of the Tullow area stands as a lasting legacy to him.

Hugh had a strong interest in politics but never entered public life himself. He canvassed for his father and was a source of support to him on the political scene. Hugh’s mother was the late Molly (née O Neill) Hickey from Tullow.

Having been educated at primary level by the Patrician Brothers in Tullow, Hugh attended the local technical school. After his school days he went to work with Duffy Meats (later Kerry Meats) at its plant in Hacketstown.

In later life he worked as a farm labourer in the Tullow area and also engaged in landscaping and garden maintenance, always being an industrious man.

Hugh was married to the former Norah O’Gorman from Tullow and they reared a family of two boys and a girl.

A man of quiet disposition who never drank or smoked, Hugh enjoyed walking in the Tullow area. He followed Gaelic games, watching the big matches on television when the championships reached the knock-out stages. He had a keen interest in athletics and would adjudicate on occasions at local Community Games level.

Some years ago, Hugh developed Parkinson’s Disease and an element of dementia also set in. And two years ago it became necessary for Hugh to receive full-time residential care in Sonas Nursing Home, where he received wonderful care and attention.

The funeral Mass for Hugh Hickey was celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Wednesday 30 December, when Fr Brian Maguire, PP, Tullow was the celebrant. The funeral was restricted by Covid-19 conditions.

Sr Elizabeth McDonald (Tullow) did the readings and the Prayers of the Faithful at the funeral Mass.

Following Mass, Hugh was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow, with Fr Maguire reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Hugh is survived by his wife Norah, daughter Michelle Simpson (Tullow), sons Henry (Carlow) and James (Tullow), sisters Marion Mathews (Castledermot Road, Tullow), Peg Doran (Castledermot Road), Kathleen Austin (London), Josie Shannon (Tullow), brothers Paddy, Joe, Noel (all Tullow), Michael (Ardristan, Tullow), Brendan (Tullow) and Seán (Mullingar, Co Westmeath) and the late Sheila O’Shea, grandchildren Orla, Roisín, Aidan and Charlie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Hugh rest in peace.