Musician Glen teams up with Brian Kennedy for new take on hit single

By Suzanne Pender

RATHOE composer and music producer Glen Austin has joined forces with singer Brian Kennedy for an exciting new arrangement of Brian’s well-known hit single Get on with your short life.

Glen’s group New Airs collaborated with Brian on the new arrangement, part of several collaborations New Airs has enjoyed, which also include Liam Ó MaonlaÍ of the Hot House Flowers, Mundy and Grammy award winner and American folk music star Beth Nielsen Chapman.

New Airs is not only a group but also a YouTube channel that combines rock, folk and classical music with synthesised electronics and vocals. Currently, New Airs videos have a combined YouTube view count of over six-million with an ever-growing global audience.

The New Airs production is centred on the New Airs YouTube Channel, where their live videos are available to watch for free. People can also watch via the New Airs Facebook and New Airs Twitter pages.

Glen directs all New Airs productions along with singer and co-producer Rachel Voloczi. New Airs features an ever-evolving revolving collective of high-calibre classical performers, including the RTÉ Contempo Quartet, section leaders of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and many more of Ireland’s leading classical music groups.

Pre-Covid restrictions, New Airs recorded at various venues around Ireland and have also featured on RTÉ Lyric FM, RTÉ Radio 1, BBC Radio Ulster, UTV and all of Ireland’s leading publishers.

Studio Sessions by New Airs are also available on Spotify or check out the New Airs website for more links.

To see the latest collaboration with Brian Kennedy, the YouTube link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNtN2FPZN04

