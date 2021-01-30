Outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital suspended amid staff shortages

Outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital in Co Tipperary has been put on hold from tomorrow morning.

The temporary decision comes due to the number of staff on Covid-related leave.

The hospital, which is part of the UL Hospitals group says it will contact all affected patients and the situation is under constant review.

MEDIA STATEMENT: Outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital temporarily curtailed from tomorrow morning (Sunday), due to numbers of staff on COVID-related leave. Hospital to contact all affected patients. See below for information on Injury and Medical Assessment Units. pic.twitter.com/kTCtzTRNd4 — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) January 30, 2021

In a statement tweeted by UL Hospitals, the group said: “UL Hospitals Group’s Hospital Crisis Management Team this Saturday afternoon moved to temporarily stand-down outpatient clinics at Nenagh Hospital, in addition to its Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit, to minimise public footfall on the site.

“The situation will be kept under review in the coming days, and for now, any outpatient with an appointment will be contacted by the hospital from this afternoon, and offered an alternative appointment elsewhere within UL Hospitals Group.

“Until further notice, people requiring treatment for minor injuries are advised to attend Injury Units at Ennis Hospital [or] St John’s, and, while the hospital’s MAU is closed, local GP’s or out-of-hours doctors should instead refer appropriate patients to MAUs and Ennis and St John’s.”

The group also apologised to its local patients, adding the decision is in the best interests of patients and staff.