Spare a thought for the boys (and girls) in blue

By Michael Godfrey

SOMETIMES it takes the strangest of incidents to get a feeling about how we, as a country, regard an institution or an organisation. What in God’s name am I talking about, you may ask? The answer: the gardaí.

We should consider ourselves extremely lucky to have such a ‘force’, bearing in mind all the negative press that some law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions have been getting of late. I am not saying our boys in blue are perfect, because no organisation is, but in general they have earned the respect of the general public, which might have wavered a little in recent times because of the actions of a few.

When our police force was established following the creation of the Free State, my grandfather joined on the second day of recruitment and served as a garda sergeant in several towns (his last being Carlow) until his untimely death in his early 50s. My late father often spoke about the pride his father took in the uniform he wore and all it represented.

Down the years, any garda would tell you their real strength is in the support they get from the general public. And that concept of community policing has resulted in An Garda Síochána remaining largely an unarmed police force despite the many challenges it has had to face with an ever-changing society.

That support from the community was brought home to me on Saturday afternoon, when I was stopped at a garda checkpoint as I drove home. While each motorist was quizzed as to the nature of their journey, it was the way in which it was being done and the friendly banter which got my attention.

The garda on my side of the road was a woman and as the car in front of me approached her I could hear her enquire if the driver, also a woman, had been out doing the shopping. I didn’t hear the reply, but it was obviously funny because the garda started to laugh before exchanging another few words with the driver. Much to the astonishment of the garda, the next thing that happened was the driver presented her with a box of chocolates.

Naturally, the garda refused the gift, but the driver was having none of it and wouldn’t drive off until the gift was accepted.

I was next in line and naturally I had to comment on the impromptu gift the garda had received. “People are so good,” she replied, still a little taken aback at what had just happened.

Over the past few weeks, we have heard a lot about protecting those who are on the frontline, and while I agree that these people need protecting, what about the blue line? Since the pandemic arrived last March, they have either been manning checkpoints – in all kinds of weather – or going into houses and shebeens to break up unauthorised parties.

I can tell you how many healthcare staff are out sick this week, because we have been told time and again by those in charge, but I haven’t heard anyone mention the number of gardaí who are sick with Covid. I know releasing that information might give a heads-up to criminals, but I haven’t seen a reduced garda presence on our streets or at checkpoints.

Two weeks ago, I had a chat with another garda at another checkpoint. He told me it was unbelievable the lack of interest some people had in abiding by the rules to keep the virus at bay.

If we ever needed affirmation that was true, all we have to do is look at the photos released of the shebeen that was raided by gardaí in Swords over the weekend. It was like a regular pub, complete with bar counter, taps, draught beer … you name it. Someone had gone to a lot of trouble, but at what cost to public health … and by that I mean those arriving to shut it down.

When we talk about prioritising certain categories to get the vaccine, we should remember that everyone on the frontline deserves consideration.