Woman (30s) arrested over murder of William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane

Gardaí arrested a woman on Saturday morning in relation to the disappearance and murder of a couple five years ago.

William Maughan (35) and Anastasija (Anna) Varslavane (21) disappeared in April 2015.

The woman arrested this morning, aged in her mid 30s, is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane were last seen in Co Meath five years ago, and gardaí believe they were abducted and murdered by a crime gang based in the northeast.

Cold case

Detectives believe the couple were killed because members of the gang feared Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane, a Latvian national, were about to go to the Garda and link them to a drug-related gun murder in 2014.

Although the bodies of the missing couple have never been found, the case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2016 and has been under investigation since then, including a cold case review.

Previous arrests have been made in relation to the investigation, with four people held for questioning in July 2020 released without charge.