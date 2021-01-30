Woman remains unconscious after alleged assault by boyfriend in Ennis

Gordon Deegan

A woman remains in an unconscious state in hospital and has sustained serious head injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday evening.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening, Patrick Ballard (34) of Ashford Court hotel, Ennis was charged with the assault causing harm of his girlfriend, Sharon Bennett in Ennis’s Market area on Thursday evening.

Giving evidence of the arrest, charge and caution, Det Garda Noelle Bergin told the court that after caution at 6.22pm on Friday evening, Mr Ballard replied “I’m sorry for what happened.”

Serious head injuries

Mr Ballard was first arrested concerning the alleged assault at 6.30pm on Thursday evening and was later questioned by Gardai after being medically assessed.

Det Bergin said: “The alleged injured party has been in an unconscious state since the alleged assault as a result of sustaining serious head injuries.” He said that pending more medical evidence it is likely that a more serious charge will be considered by the State.

He told the court that Gardai has received a number of independent eyewitness statements concerning the alleged assault, and CCTV footage from a number of premises in the vicinity of the alleged assault has also been harvested.

Opposing bail, Det Bergin stated that Gardai have a fear that Mr Ballard would seek to interfere with the injured party as he has all knowledge of her personal information.He also said that Mr Ballard is a drug user and an alcoholic.

Psychiatric difficulties

Solicitor for Mr Ballard, Tara Godfrey told the court her client has been living under the care of the Simon Community at the Ashford Court hotel in Ennis.

Ms Godfrey stated that Mr Ballard suffers from significant psychiatric difficulties and has spent the last number of years more often than not homeless.

Judge Mary Cashin refused bail and remanded Mr Ballard in custody to appear at Ennis District Court via video link next Wednesday on February 3rd.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid to Ms Godfrey to represent Mr Ballard and also asked that Mr Ballard receive immediate psychiatric assistance while in custody.