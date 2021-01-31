Calls to ‘reconfigure’ dangerous junction

Sunday, January 31, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS have been made to “reconfigure” the junction of College Street and Court Place, Carlow to make it safer for pedestrians.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue at last Thursday’s online meeting of Carlow Municipal District, pointing out that motorists were “a bit tight to the footpath on the Irishman’s side of junction”, posing a potential danger for pedestrians.

“It’s fine on the other side, but that side … maybe it could be reconfigured to create more space,” added cllr Browne.

