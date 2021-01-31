Council website to get a complete makeover

By Suzanne Pender

THE council website will undergo a major “redesign and revamp” in the last three months of 2021.

The news was confirmed by director of services Pat Delaney following a notice of motion by cllr William Paton at a recent online council meeting, calling on the council to renew and update its website.

Mr Delaney stated that the current website has been in existence since 2015 and has “served us well” but agreed a website that was more user-friendly was now required. “This does require us to go to the market,” he stated.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue remarked that most council websites across the country were “appalling” and wondered if a website design could be syndicated or templated nationally.

Mr Delaney said the features of the website had to be user friendly, citing the citizens’ information website as a good example of what the council would require.