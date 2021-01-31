Death notices and funeral arrangments

Kathleen Nolan (nee Kealy)

Formerly of Bagenalstown and Staplestown Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 29 January 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Charlie and cherished sister of the late Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving uncle Tom, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Monday at 2.30pm and will be followed by burial in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Peg (Margaret) Henson née Kearns

Old Railpark, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Leixlip and Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on 30 January 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Centre; loving sister of the late Seán and Marie Kearns; Peg will be deeply missed by her loving husband Ciarán, sons Ciarán and Martin, daughter Selena, daughters-in-law Derbhile and Gina, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Odhran, Conáll, Siofra, Jake and Tommy, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Peg rest in peace.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Tuesday for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly, Cemetery.

Peg’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.