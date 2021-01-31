Fundraiser for new playground

By Elizabeth Lee

SCOIL Naomh Iosáf in Baltinglass has kick-started a fundraising campaign to pay for a new playground after it was initially put on hold because of the pandemic.

The ‘Buy-a-brick’ fundraiser was initially launched in April last year,

but it came to an abrupt halt because of the lockdown restrictions. However, the installation of the playground had to go ahead because an extension that was being built onto the school would have blocked access to the playground site.

The money was borrowed to meet the costs and now a wonderful, magical-looking playground is ready and waiting for the youngsters to return to school.

“We now have an amazing playground, but it needs to be paid for!

It is specifically designed for all pupils aged five to 13 of all abilities,” said Bernadette Alcock-Earley, a member of the parents’ association and the board of management.

“We are asking for the support of everyone in our community to pay for the playground. We are inviting all families, past pupils, community members, local businesses and our many friends to become part of the history of our school and ‘Buy A Brick for SNI’. Your support would be greatly appreciated. The family/business names of those who purchase bricks will be displayed on a wall plaque at the entrance of our new building.”

Their target is to reach €30,000 and bricks are available at a cost of €25, but all donations and support will be gratefully appreciated.

Donations can be made by cash, cheques (payable to parents’ association, Scoil Naomh Iosáf) and online at https://gofund.me/351662d9.