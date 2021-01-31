Help is at hand to access village renewal grants

By Suzanne Pender

IT TAKES a whopping 47 days of staff time to write a successful application to the Towns and Village Renewal Scheme.

Just how difficult it is to secure funding and the importance of an active input from the local community was revealed at the recent online meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, was outlining the most recent allocation under the scheme, with 70% of Co Carlow’s applications being successful. More than €524,000 was allocated to the county, bringing Co Carlow’s total in the lifetime of the scheme to over €3m in the last six years.

Tullow, Bennekerry, Myshall, St Mullins, Rathvilly, Newtown and Borris are to benefit this time from a total funding of €524,256, for a wide and diverse range of projects. It marked a fifth successful application for Myshall, with funding this time focusing on community infrastructure within the village to the tune of €57,786.

Cllr William Paton welcomed the funding and congratulated Kieran and his team on their input, but he did have an issue with the number of towns and villages in the county that have never been successful, citing Clonegal, Fenagh and Palatine among them.

“Is it a capacity issue or is no-one bothering to make an application, or should we as a council be doing more to help these villages make an application and get on the funding ladder?” asked cllr Paton.

Cllr Paton also raised the issue of the maximum funding of €100,000, pointing out that in Ardattin that equated to €2,000 per head, yet in Tullow it amounted to just €1 a head or €64 in Bagenalstown. “There is an imbalance there,” he said.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue encouraged the council to be more “proactive” in engaging with communities and using the expertise of such agencies as LEADER to support villages in making their applications. “It strikes me that as a county we are punching above our weight in terms of successful applications, but there are still towns and villages where maybe they are not as active and we need to engage more with those.”

Cllr Charlie Murphy agreed that some villages were “lagging behind”.

“In fairness, it’s easy to work with community groups that are active. Myshall is a very good group and they are very active, but not everyone has that, not everyone has that expertise at their fingertips,” he said.

Cllr John Murphy remarked that the “help was there if people looked for it” and recalled a training night had been organised, yet “not all the people were there”.

“People in their community need to take control and decide themselves what they want the funding for and what projects they want to achieve,” he said. “It’s no good just saying you want funding just because you’re looking at the neighbouring village getting money.”

Agreeing, cllr Charlie Murphy pointed out that it was the merits of the application that were important. He also said criticism of councillors when an area didn’t get funding was pointless, stressing that successful applications were “not about John Murphy or Charlie Murphy pulling a stroke”.

Cllr O’Donoghue remarked there were “an awful lot of people who had never engaged with the local authority. It’s not that they don’t want to; often it’s that they simply don’t know where to start”.

Mr Comerford said that at this stage all settlements in the county had applied at some point. He indicated that the council works with community groups to help progress applications, adding that “a partnership approach works well”.

He revealed that it takes 47 days of staff time to write an application, adding that a successful application was “not easy”.

Director of service Michael Brennan stated that PPN also works closely with communities and training courses in community development have been arranged. “No community should feel left behind,” he insisted, adding that a funding application was now more a “business case and more challenging than it was before”.

Mr Brennan stated that “hand-holding and getting out there meeting communities takes a lot of time and effort”, but the council was more than willing to support towns and villages.

“Any community that is struggling with funding challenges should contact us and we will help – that’s what we are here for,” he said.