Mary was the much-loved matriarch of four generations of her family

By Charlie Keegan

MARY Curran, Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny passed away peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home on Sunday 27 December. She was the greatly-loved and much-admired matriarch of four generations of her family.

The former Mary Heffernan was the eldest in a large family of the late Paddy and Annie (née Curran) from Lower Grange, Goresbridge.

Born on 12 August 1936, after her school days in Paulstown, Mary went to work for a doctor in Gowran. Her way home from work brought her past the Curran home and that was how she met her husband-to-be Michael (Mick) Curran. They married on 24 February 1960 in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Goresbridge.

Theirs was a long and happy marriage. In February 2010, Mary and Mick celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a function for family, neighbours and friends in Goresbridge Parish Centre. Although a woman of quiet, discreet disposition, Mary used the occasion to make a short speech.

Mary Curran was an avid card player. Along with husband Mick she played whist up to three times a week at a number of venues – most regularly in Ballyloughan, Myshall and St Mary’s Hall, Bagenalstown. She was acknowledged as an excellent whist player.

In latter years, Mary took up bridge as a member of Goresbridge Bridge Club and also played in Paulstown. As with whist, she was adept at bridge also.

Mary was a lifelong pioneer and member of the Goresbridge Centre of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association (PTAA). She was particularly proud of the gold pin awarded to her by the association to mark 50 years of continuous membership.

The Currans had four children, three girls and a boy, and Mary was grandmother to ten grandchildren and great-grandmother to three great-grandchildren.

Mary suffered the grievous loss of husband Mick in November 2017 at the age of 87. Mick, who worked all his life for Connolly’s Red Mills, Goresbridge, was brother of the late Matt Curran, a jockey who rode two Irish Grand National winners, Vulpine and Dim Wit.

Mary’s daughter Maria Padden, who lived in Clonee, Co Dublin, passed away in August 2019, which was another cause of deep loss to Mary, who had been a resident of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home for the last two years of her life.

Throughout her married life Mary was at the centre of family life. She was a wonderful source of support to her children and to the generations who followed, never forgetting important milestones in any of their lives. Her consideration was matched by the love and affection in which she was held within the Curran family.

The funeral Mass for Mary Curran was celebrated in the Church of the Holy Trinity on Tuesday 29 December by Fr James Kelly, PP, Paulstown-Goresbridge.

At the start of Mass, a number of significant symbols of Mary’s life were brought to the altar. The bringing forward of the gifts was narrated by her granddaughter Aoife Padden.

A pack of cards was brought forward by Clodagh McDonald (granddaughter); Mary’s sister-in-law Eileen Heffernan presented her gold medal from the PTAA; a plant, reflective of Mary’s love of gardening, was brought up by Sinéad McDonald (granddaughter); while a family photo was presented by Tara Padden (granddaughter).

The first reading at Mass was by Rebecca Hunston (granddaughter), who also read the Responsorial Psalm, while the second reading was by son-in-law John McDonald. The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Sarah Hunston, Niamh Padden, Dylan Hunston and Clodagh McDonald (grandchildren) and by Annie Dermody, Mary’s sister.

The Offertory procession was by Breda Comerford and Patricia Barcoe (sisters).

A splendid eulogy to Mary was delivered at the end of Mass by her eldest grandchild Aisling McDonald, who spoke of the great love Mary had for family. Aisling also spoke of her grandmother’s renown for baking and her flower arranging in the Church of the Holy Trinity, along with her great friend and next-door neighbour Ann Brennan.

In the eulogy, Aisling also referred to the fact that Mary used these life skills during her time in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home by way of demonstrations of baking and flower arranging for the benefit of the residents.

Following Mass, Mary was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery with husband Mick, Fr Kelly saying the final prayers at the graveside.

Mary is mourned by her children Anne McDonald (Goresbridge), Theresa Hunston (Donore, Bagenalstown) and Kevin (Goresbridge), brothers John Heffernan (Tomard, Milford, Carlow), sisters Annie Dermody (Ballinabranna, Carlow), Elizabeth Prendergast (Castledermot, Co Kildare), Breda Comerford (Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge), Kathleen Cleere (Lower Grange, Goresbridge), Christine Gardiner (Barracore Drive, Goresbridge) and Patrick Barcoe (Lower Grange, Goresbridge), by her sons-in-law John, Brian and Paul, brothers-in-law Frank Prendergast, Willie Comerford, Mike Cleere, Pat Gardiner and Pat Barcoe, sister-in-law Eileen Heffernan, grandchildren Aisling, Sinéad, Clodagh, Aoife, Niamh, Tara, Sarah, Rebecca, Dylan and Áine, great-grandchildren Heidi, Sophie and Cara, by nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.