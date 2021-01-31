Seán was a talented craftsman who loved darts and gardening

By Charlie Keegan

SEÁN Pender, 73 Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away peacefully on Thursday 17 December at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. He was 83 years of age.

Seán was a hard and loyal worker, having been employed at many different jobs, the last 31 years of which were spent working for Iarnród Éireann (CIE). He retired in 2002 and spent his retirement actively gardening at home in Pairc Mhuire and maintaining the Infant Memorial Garden in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, which was a labour of love for him.

Seán was a great darts player, having won many tournaments in his throwing heyday from the oche.

He could fix electric motors and excelled at anything mechanical, repairing countless chainsaws, lawnmowers and trimmers over the years. And many’s the person he helped out over the years when their car broke down.

He generously gave of his talents to family and friends alike throughout the years.

Seán and wife Statia (née Reddy) had been married for 59 years. To mark their golden wedding anniversary, there was a lovely family meal at The Estoria in Bagenalstown, which is what the couple had requested.

Seán was an avid follower of the Kilkenny senior hurling team throughout the years and in later times liked nothing better than to sit in his chair watching all the big GAA matches.

Seán’s funeral Mass took place on Saturday 19 December in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown, which was celebrated by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown and burial took place after Mass in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Foley reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

The Pender family wish to extend sincere thanks Dr Christopher Coffey and all the team at the Bachelors Walk medical practice, his carers, who were always so kind and cheerful. Thanks also to Ann Phelan and her staff at Bagenalstown Pharmacy, to the doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and to Seán’s former work colleagues at Iarnród Éireann for their lovely guard of honour at his funeral, which was greatly appreciated. Last, but by no means least, thanks to his many neighbours and his circle of friends.

Seán is mourned by his loving wife Statia, children Graham, Paul, Roch and Margaret-Mary, brothers Tom (Bagenalstown), Joe (England), sisters Carmel (Bagenalstown), Ann (Rossmore), Molly and Judy (England), by his nine grandchildren Nicole, Jayme, Aaron, Seán, Edel, Jessica, Eoin, Molly and James, seven great-grandchildren Adam, Lily, Millie, Michael, Thomas, Max and Oisín, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Alison and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and former work colleagues.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Seán Pender was celebrated on Sunday 17 January via webcam from St Andrew’s Church.

May Seán’s gentle soul rest in peace.